The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Tuesday morning in some coastal and inland areas, and the winds will be light to moderate speed, active at times during the day, and will be northwesterly turning to southeasterly (10-25, up to 35 km). s.

The Center stated – in its daily bulletin – that the Arabian Gulf will have light to moderate waves, while the first tide will occur at 14:50, the second at 03:30, the first low tide at 08:26, and the second at 21:11.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 10:59, the second at 00:00, the first low tide at 17:39, and the second at 06:02.