The National Meteorological Center informed “Emirates Al-Youm” that the deepening depression coming to the country from the south led to the development of cumulonimbus clouds and the fall of rain of varying intensity in all areas, accompanied by hail, lightning and thunder, pointing out that some northern regions witnessed heavy rains that led to the flow of a large number of Valleys.

The center stated that the highest amounts of rain recorded until noon yesterday were in 5 different regions in the country, the most expensive of which is in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, including “Jabal Al Haban” in Ras Al Khaimah, where it reached 34.9 mm, followed by the Manama region with a rate of 31.4 mm, then Ras Al Khaimah with a rate. 26.5 mm, “Al-Marjan” in Ras Al Khaimah with a rate of 25.8 mm, and finally the “Wadi Towa” area with a rate of 14.5 mm.

The center noted that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair to partly cloudy, with the possibility of cumulonimbus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, and it will be humid at night until Sunday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of mist or light fog forming, while winds will become northwesterly turning to Light to moderate northeasterly, active at times, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.