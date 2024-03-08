The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is witnessing today the peak of the weather condition that has been affected by it since the evening of the day before yesterday, as a result of the extension of a surface air depression, accompanied by the extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, indicating that the weather today will be unstable, and partly cloudy to cloudy with interspersed with Some cumulus clouds over various areas of the country, with rain of varying intensities continuing to fall, accompanied by lightning and thunder.

The center pointed out that there has been a drop in temperatures today, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate to active, and sometimes strong, with clouds stirring up dust and dust, which leads to a decrease in horizontal visibility, explaining that the wind speed ranges from 20 to 40 kilometers per hour. It reaches 70 kilometers on the sea, which has moderate waves, turbulent with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Over the past two days, the country has witnessed unstable weather, partly cloudy to cloudy, interspersed with some cumulus clouds over various areas of the country, with rain falling of varying intensities, accompanied by lightning and thunder, and moderate to active winds, which were strong at times, with clouds raising dust and dirt, which led to a decrease in the range. Horizontal visibility, and the sea was moderately turbulent with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The National Bureau of Meteorology expects that the chance of rain will continue this morning, especially in the eastern and northern regions, and will be heavy to moderate, pointing out that during the night hours the amounts of clouds and rain will gradually decrease, with Monday witnessing a chance of fog forming, but no chance of rain.

It is also expected that today's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas, with a chance of rain, and will become humid at night until Monday morning, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming over some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate to brisk. And sometimes strong, with clouds of dust and dirt leading to low horizontal visibility, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 kilometers per hour, reaching 45 kilometers on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center reported that the weather tomorrow will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas, especially in the north, and will become humid at night until Tuesday morning in some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, active at times, and their speed will range from 15 to 20. km, up to 35 km on the sea, which has light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

It is expected that Tuesday's weather will be generally fair to partly cloudy, and humid at night until next Wednesday morning, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming over some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate, active on the sea, stirring up dust and dirt, and varying in speed. From 15 to 25 kilometers, up to 40 kilometers in the sea, which has moderate to turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

Be careful

Dubai – Emirates Today / The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on all private sector institutions and companies to take caution and activate all necessary occupational safety measures to maintain the safety of their workers, during the period of weather fluctuations, and as a result of the exceptional weather conditions that the country is experiencing.

The Ministry said in a circular issued yesterday: “We urge private sector companies to practice remote work for those whose work nature allows it, provided that all private sector institutions and companies adhere to the directives issued by the competent local authorities in each emirate, with regard to exceptional weather conditions and their impact on work practice.” Business”.

Precautionary measures in the eastern region

Sumaya Al Hammadi – Eastern Province / The municipalities of the Eastern Region temporarily closed public gardens and parks, and raised red flags on the beaches to prevent swimming in the sea. They also deployed their vehicles and equipment on the streets and low-lying residential areas, which witness accumulations of rainwater, in preparation for the period of weather fluctuations that the country is going through.

She stated that these measures are considered part of the precautionary measures that she has taken to reduce the risks that may result from the weather condition that the country is witnessing, stressing the importance of adhering to the directives of the relevant responsible authorities during the depression period, and always being aware of weather developments to avoid risks. For their part, the fishermen of the Eastern Region also took precautionary measures in preparation for the depression, as they moved their fishing boats and equipment away from the sea, to avoid any damage or accident as a result of the unstable weather conditions.

A number of fishermen on the eastern coast confirmed to Emirates Al-Youm their commitment to the instructions of the competent authorities urging not to enter the sea during these conditions, in order to preserve safety and to avoid any malfunctions or problems in the boats.