The National Center of Meteorology stated that the weather today, Saturday, will be humid in the morning with the possibility of the formation of light fog on some coastal areas, becoming generally clear, while the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km / h. , up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather will continue tomorrow, Sunday, humid in the morning with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times in some areas during the day, while the winds will remain northwesterly light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 10 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which continues with light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather next Monday will be humid in the morning with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas during the day, noting a slight rise in temperatures.

He pointed out that the winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, reaching 30 km / h on the sea, which will be light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected the weather next Tuesday to be humid in the morning with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times over some eastern areas in the afternoon, while the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, light to moderate in speed. Its speed ranges from 10 to 20 up to 30 km / h on the sea, which remains light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

