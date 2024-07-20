The National Center of Meteorology expects today’s weather to be humid in some areas, especially the northern ones, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming, becoming clear to partly cloudy at times, while low clouds appear on the east coast in the morning.

The center indicated that some cumulus clouds may form in the east in the afternoon, while the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, and their speed will range between 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which will be light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will be humid in the morning in some coastal areas with the possibility of light fog forming, and will become clear to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear on the east coast in the morning, noting that there is a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south, which may be accompanied by rain.

The center stated that temperatures tend to rise, and the weather becomes humid at night until Monday morning in some coastal areas, while the winds are southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust, and their speed ranges between 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.