The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is exposed during the current period to weak surface pressure systems, accompanied by high air pressure in the upper layers of the atmosphere, indicating that today’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times on the islands and some coastal and northern regions, becoming humid at night until tomorrow morning with the possibility of Fog or light mist forms over some inland and coastal areas, while the winds are southeasterly turning to northeasterly and northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and their speed ranges from 10 to 20 kilometers per hour, reaching 30 kilometers on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects tomorrow's weather to be generally fair to partly cloudy, and humid at night until Tuesday morning in some coastal areas, while winds will be northwesterly, turning to southeasterly, light to moderate speed, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 kilometers per hour, reaching 30 kilometers. On the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman. He explained that Tuesday's weather will return to partly cloudy to cloudy at times on the islands and some northern and eastern regions, with a new rise in temperatures, while the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, active at times and stirring up dust, with speeds ranging from 10. To 20 kilometers, reaching 35 kilometers per hour on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The Center also expected that next Wednesday’s weather will be partly cloudy in general, with a drop in temperatures in the west, becoming humid at night until Thursday morning in some interior areas, while the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and active at times to be exciting. For dust, its speed ranges from 15 to 25 kilometers, reaching 40 kilometers per hour on the sea, which has moderate waves at night in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves at times in the Sea of ​​Oman.