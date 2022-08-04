Yesterday, the country witnessed rain of varying intensity in separate areas, ranging from light, medium and heavy, accompanied by cold in some areas, in addition to heavy rain in the Al Ain region in Abu Dhabi with hail.

An opportunity was created for the formation of cumulus clouds over some eastern and southern regions, accompanied by rain and active and sometimes strong winds, with a speed of 45 km / h, causing dust and dust, which led to a decrease in the horizontal visibility.

The highest temperature recorded in the country yesterday was 47.2 degrees Celsius in Manama (Ajman) at two in the afternoon.

The country is witnessing an extension of a shallow air depression, accompanied by an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which leads to the weather being dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and rainy convective clouds in the afternoon over some eastern and southern regions, while the winds are southwesterly to northwesterly, light to Moderate in speed, active and sometimes strong, with clouds.

The winds are dusty and dusty, and their speed ranges from 20 km/h to 30 km/h up to 45 km/h.

The sea will be light in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, in general, with the possibility of some convective clouds to the east and south in the afternoon, and the winds will be southwesterly, turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, active at times, and be dusty, and their speed reaches From 15 km / h to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h, and the sea will be light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general, and clouds will appear in the east, and may be convective in the afternoon, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed and active at times, and their speed ranges from 15 km / h to 25 km / h, up to 35 km / h, and the sea will be light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather will continue to be fair to partly cloudy in general next Sunday, and the appearance of some clouds to the east, and they may be cumulus in the afternoon, and the winds will be southeast to northeast, light to moderate in speed and active at times, and their speed ranges from 15 km / h to 25 km / h up to 35 km / h, and the sea will be light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather will continue, Monday, to be fair to partly cloudy, in general, and that some clouds will appear in the south in the afternoon, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeast, light to moderate, speedy, active at times, and their speed is from 15 km / h to 25 km / h. , up to 40 km / h, and the sea will be light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center’s report attributed the climate to the country being affected, during the current month, by the extension of the Indian seasonal depression and thermal depressions from the southwest, which lead to a noticeable rise in temperature, leading to the formation of cumulus clouds over the eastern regions of the country, due to the flow of moist air masses from the east. .

With the presence of the eastern mountains and rising temperatures, cumulus rain clouds develop in the afternoons, and then move towards the interior. Some regions of the country are also affected, during the current month, especially in the first half of it, by the extension of the line of convergence between the two tropics, which is accompanied by the formation of cumulus rain clouds.

The report indicated that the land and sea breeze cycle plays an important role during the current month, as the country is affected by southeast winds and northerly winds during the day, and sometimes affected by active southern winds, especially during the morning period, which may raise dust.