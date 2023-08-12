The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the weather for next Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, while the winds will cause dust and dust, especially from the east..

And he explained that the country is exposed during the current period to an extension of a surface depression from the east, accompanied by an extension of an depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, pointing out that Sunday’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and some clouds will appear east and south that may be cumulus in the afternoon, becoming humid at night. Until Monday morning on some coastal areas.

According to the center, the wind will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman..

And the center stated that the weather on Sunday will remain clear to partly cloudy in general, and some clouds will appear east and south that may be cumulus in the afternoon, becoming wet at night until Tuesday morning over some coastal areas..

The winds remain southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, and their speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h over the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman..

The center stated that the weather next Tuesday will be generally clear to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, and it will become humid at night until Wednesday morning over some western coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to Northeasterly, light to moderate speed and active at times, causing dust and dirt, especially in the east, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that the weather next Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed and active at times. It is dusty and dusty, especially in the east, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, and reaches 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman. Over the past days, the country has witnessed an weather condition known as the “season of wind activity”, which usually concentrates during the second half of the summer season with the beginning of July, and is in the form of separate waves, each of which usually lasts from 3 to 6 days, then gradually weakens, and is affected It usually has large areas of places adjacent to the Hajar Mountains range in the Emirates and Oman.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, this activity led to the formation of local cumulus clouds, and the fall of thunderstorms, which were heavy in some areas, and were accompanied by hail, as they were preceded or accompanied by downward air currents, which were “very violent” currents.