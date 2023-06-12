The National Center of Meteorology announced that the tropical state in the Arabian Sea has turned into a second-degree hurricane, stressing that there is no impact on the country.

He explained that the cyclone is currently centered in the middle of the eastern Arabian Sea at 19.6 north latitude and 67.7 longitude, and the wind speed around the center ranges from 160 to 170 km / h, with formations of cumulus rain clouds around the depression.

And the center expected, through numerical models and reports issued by the Regional Hurricane Monitoring Center, that the second-degree tropical cyclone will continue during the next 12 hours, then it will begin to gradually weaken to the first degree during the night and tomorrow morning, heading north towards the Indo-Pakistani coasts, where the wind speed ranges around The center is 140-160 km / h and the speed of the hurricane is 7 km / h.