The National Center of Meteorology stated that the country is exposed to a shallow air extension from the east and an air high extension from the west, accompanied by an extension of an air high in the upper layers of the atmosphere. Night until tomorrow morning on some coastal and inland areas.

The center indicated that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with speed ranging from 15 km / h to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is turbulent, becoming medium waves in the afternoon in the Arabian Gulf, and medium to Light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather on Saturday will remain clear to partly cloudy in general, and humid at night until Sunday morning in some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will remain northwest to northeasterly light to moderate, with speed ranging from 10 km / h to 20 km / h. , up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center noted that the weather next Sunday will be clear to partly cloudy in general, with an increase in low clouds, especially on some coastal areas and islands in the west, noting that the weather will become humid at night until next Monday morning on some coastal and interior areas, with the possibility of light fog forming. , provided that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, and active at times, especially on the sea in the west, and their speed ranges from 15 km / h to 25 km / h, reaching 35 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium in waves. The Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

With regard to the weather at the beginning of the week, the Center expected that next Monday will be clear to partly cloudy in general, becoming humid at night until Tuesday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of the formation of fog or light fog, explaining that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly light to Moderate speed, speed ranges from 10 km/h to 20 km/h up to 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.



