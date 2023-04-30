The National Center of Meteorology expected that today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and sometimes cloudy in the south, with a rise in temperatures, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with a speed ranging from 10 to 20 km/hr. It reaches 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow will remain fair to partly cloudy, especially in the west and dusty at times during the day, while the wind will be southwesterly turning to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, active at times, especially at sea to become dusty, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching Up to 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that Tuesday’s weather will become dusty and partly cloudy at times, noting that temperatures will tend to drop in some coastal and western areas, while the northwest winds will be moderate, gradually activating in the afternoon, especially at sea, to become dusty, with a speed ranging from 15 to 15. 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, where the average wave is gradually disturbed in the afternoon in the Arabian Gulf, and the average wave is sometimes disturbed at night in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he stated that the weather next Wednesday will remain dusty and partly cloudy at times, with another drop in temperatures, indicating that the winds will be northwesterly moderate to brisk and strong at times at sea, causing dust and dirt, which may lead to a decrease in the horizontal visibility, and its speed ranges from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 45 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent to very turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf, and medium to turbulent at times in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that the current period is witnessing a difference and speed in changing the atmospheric pressure distributions in the lower layers of the atmosphere, which leads to rapid changes in weather conditions, stressing that temperatures are witnessing a gradual rise in most regions of the country as a result of the apparent movement of the sun towards the north towards the Tropic of Cancer. .

He stressed that the current period is also witnessing a weakness in the influence of the Siberian air high, and the region is also affected by the passage of extensions of air depressions in the upper and surface layers of the atmosphere from west to east, such as the extension of the Red Sea depression from the west or the extension of a depression from the east, and in the event that these depressions deepen The amount of clouds increases in some areas with chances of rain, while the percentage of humidity in the air decreases slightly during this month compared to March, especially with the second half of it, although the chances remain for the formation of fog and light mist over separate areas, especially during the first half of it, and the frequency is less It occurs in the second half.

The average temperature over the country during the last days of this April ranges between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius, with the average maximum temperature between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius, and the average minimum temperature between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius.