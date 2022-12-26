The National Center of Meteorology expects that the state of air instability will continue tomorrow, and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with the appearance of some cumulus clouds in separate areas of the country, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, and the winds are light to moderate and active at times.

Wind: Southeasterly – Northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/hr.

Arabian Gulf: Medium waves, turbulent sometimes with clouds, while the first tide will occur at 15:12, the second at 05:35, the first tide at 09:04, and the second at 22:30.

Sea of ​​Oman: medium waves, turbulent sometimes with clouds, while the first tide will occur at 12:02, the second at 01:16, and the first tide at 18:33, and the second at 07:37.