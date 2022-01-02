The National Center of Meteorology expected that the country will continue to be affected by the state of atmospheric instability, as the upper depression extending from the west over the country deepens and approaches, coinciding with it a superficial depression from the south, and the continued flow of clouds from the Red Sea towards the country at intervals, and it is expected that the depressions will move towards the east On Wednesday and Thursday to ease the situation.

The center explained in a statement yesterday that the country witnessed yesterday partly cloudy to cloudy weather, interspersed with some convective clouds, accompanied by rainfall of different intensity, especially on the northern and eastern regions, some coastal areas and the western islands.

He added that the weather today and tomorrow is cloudy over most areas of the country, interspersed with convective clouds, accompanied by rain of different intensity at intervals, and in separate areas with lightning and thunder sometimes, and hail falling in some areas.

The center expected that the amount of clouds will decrease in general, and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times on Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of light to medium rain falling on some coastal and northern areas, with a noticeable decrease in temperatures.

The winds are moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong, especially with cumulus clouds. As for the sea, it will be turbulent to very turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate to turbulent at times in the Sea of ​​Oman, especially with cumulus clouds.

• The country is affected by an upper depression extending from the west.



