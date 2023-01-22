Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)
The National Center of Meteorology expected that the country will be affected by a weather condition that starts from tomorrow, Monday, and extends to Friday, January 27, due to the passage of a surface depression from the southwest with an extension of an upper depression from the north, accompanied by an air current from the west, and a cold and moist air mass in the upper layers of the atmosphere.
The center pointed out, in its report, that Monday’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rain, and the depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere will gradually deepen on Tuesday, as the amount of clouds increases and is interspersed with some cumulus clouds, with rain of varying intensity falling on separate areas of the country at intervals. .
The center indicated that the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate in speed, sometimes brisk, and strong with cumulus clouds, causing dust and dust that may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and the sea condition is sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of Oman with cumulus clouds.
