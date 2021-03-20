The National Center of Meteorology announced that the country is witnessing, as of yesterday, the beginning of the transitional period called the “spring equinox”, which is the transitional period between winter and summer, pointing out that it is characterized by the different and rapid change of pressure regimes in the atmosphere that lead to rapid changes in Weather and meteorological elements.

The center stated that yesterday witnessed an equilibrium between the length of the day and the length of the night, which is the beginning of the transitional period (the spring equinox), in which the sun is perpendicular to the equator, then the sun begins its apparent movement towards the north as a result of the rotation of the earth around the sun and with it the period of day lengthens gradually and rises Temperatures, especially during the day, and the average maximum temperature ranges between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius.

He stated that the average minimum temperatures during this period ranged between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while opportunities for the formation of fog and light fog remain ripe for the country during this season, indicating that the rates of maximum relative humidity ranged between 62 and 82%, while the average humidity ranged between Between 36 and 47%.

The center noted that the winds during this season are generally moderate in speed, as the country is affected by the cycle of the land and sea breeze in most days of the season, and the winds are active sometimes, and they are dusty and the average maximum speed ranges between 27 and 30 km / hour.

He said, “During this season, depressions are likely to pass over the country, with clouds increasing with the chance of rain. The average rainfall for the month of April on the country is 7.53 (mm), and the average for May is 2.28 (mm).”

According to the center, the country is exposed this week to the extension of a shallow air depression from the east and a surface air height from the west, accompanied by a high air extension in the upper layers of the atmosphere, expecting today’s weather to be healthy to partly cloudy, and sometimes dusty, with a decrease in temperatures.

The center indicated that tomorrow the weather will remain healthy to partly cloudy and dust during the day, while it will become wet at night until Tuesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas.

As for the weather in the middle of the week, the center reported that next Tuesday will be healthy to partly cloudy sometimes, with temperatures tending to rise, while it remains wet at night until Wednesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal areas, and the center expected that it will be Next Wednesday’s weather, wakeful to partly cloudy, and sometimes cloudy to the east, with another rise in temperatures, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed.





