The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow, Wednesday, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially over some northern and eastern regions and some coastal areas, with a chance of rain, pointing to a significant drop in temperatures, provided that the weather becomes humid at night until Thursday morning in some areas. The eastern interior with the possibility of light fog forming, while the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate in speed, active at times on the sea, whose waves are turbulent in the morning, becoming medium in the Arabian Gulf and medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that Thursday’s weather will remain partly cloudy in general, with the possibility of light rain continuing, especially in some northern and eastern regions, noting that the winds will be northwesterly moderate to brisk and strong at times, especially on the sea, and will raise dust and dust on some exposed areas. , its speed may reach 50 km/h, while the sea is turbulent to very turbulent at night.

According to the center, as of next Friday, the country will be exposed to a “cold wave”, as temperatures drop significantly to reach the minimum temperature in some mountainous areas to one degree Celsius, as a result of northwesterly winds resulting from the Siberian high coming from central Europe and extending to the island. In Arabia, it is offset by a shallow air depression coming from the east that leads to the so-called pressure slope that accelerates winds, and the winds are cold and active, with a speed of 65 km / h or more, especially on the sea and coastal and northern regions.



