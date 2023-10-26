Yesterday, various regions of the country witnessed rainfall of varying intensity, accompanied by hail, lightning, and thunder, as a result of the country being exposed to a depression accompanied by cumulonimbus clouds.

The National Center of Meteorology expected the severity of the instability in the weather that the country is currently witnessing to gradually decrease and will witness improvement as of this afternoon, following the passage and departure of the main body of the depression accompanied by cumulonimbus clouds that the country has been exposed to during the past two days, and the state of instability has reached its peak. Yesterday, rain of varying intensity fell in all parts of the country, accompanied by hail, lightning, and thunder, noting that rain will continue to fall in the northern and eastern regions, until the afternoon, with the situation beginning to stabilize with the arrival of the evening hours.

In detail, the National Center of Meteorology attributed the reasons for the state of weather instability that the country is currently witnessing to the presence of an air depression coming from the south and affecting Yemen, then it turned into a depression accompanied by some clouds loaded with a large amount of water vapor coming from the Arabian Sea, pointing out that this depression It headed to the country during its exposure to another depression in the upper atmosphere coming from the Middle East towards the Gulf, which led to the development of clouds coming from the east and south to form cumulus clouds in the northern and then interior regions of the country during the past two days.

The center informed Emirates Al-Youm that yesterday witnessed the peak formation of these cumulus clouds across all parts of the country, as a result of the deepening of the depression coming from the south, which led to the development of clouds and the fall of rain of varying intensity in all parts of the country, accompanied by hail, lightning and thunder.

The center stated that some northern regions witnessed heavy rains that led to the flow of a large number of valleys, noting that the five highest amounts of rain that were monitored until noon yesterday were in “Jabal Al-Habn” in Ras Al Khaimah, where it reached 34.9 mm, followed by the Manama region with a rate of 31.4 mm. Then Ras Al Khaimah with a rate of 26.5 mm, “Al Marjan” in Ras Al Khaimah with a rate of 25.8 mm, and finally the “Wadi Towa” area with a rate of 14.5 mm.

The Center expected that the severity of the instability in the weather would gradually ease today, as a result of the main body of the depression passing over the country, as the effect would continue on the northern and eastern regions until the afternoon, with the situation beginning to stabilize with the arrival of the evening hours.

He pointed out that today’s weather will be partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy in some areas, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming east and south, extending over some coastal and inland areas, accompanied by rain, and becoming humid at night until tomorrow morning in some inland and coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog forming. While the winds are southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate speed and active to strong at times, with clouds stirring up dust, and their speed ranges from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 45 km/h on the sea, which has medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves. In the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center noted that the weather tomorrow will become generally fair to partly cloudy, with the possibility of cumulonimbus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, and it will be humid at night until Sunday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of mist or light fog forming, while winds become northwesterly turning to northerly. Light to moderate easterly waves, sometimes active, with light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center reported that the weather next Sunday will remain generally fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing east and north and possibly cumulus in the afternoon, and becoming humid at night until Monday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming.

He pointed out that Monday’s weather will be generally fair to partly cloudy, and clouds will appear east and south and may be cumulus in the afternoon, and will become humid at night until Tuesday morning in some coastal and inland areas.

In addition, the northern regions of the country were exposed to moderate to heavy thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, which led to the flow of valleys in the mountainous areas and the accumulation of rainwater. Ras Al Khaimah Police said that the mountainous regions of the emirate are exposed to weather fluctuations accompanied by heavy rains and winds, and the public and drivers must take precautions. Be careful while driving vehicles, avoid entering valleys and areas where dam water flows and collects, and do not go to the sea.

The Director of the Transport and Public Services Sector in the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, Ahmed Tayyeb Muhammad, said that the department has developed an emergency plan to deal with the rainy season by fully preparing equipment and confronting any expected accidents in joint coordination between all sectors of the department, so that each of them undertakes the tasks assigned to maintaining equipment and machines. Preparing work teams and assigning workers to clean and open drains and empty the internal filters of any sand or waste that may have accumulated in them.

He explained that the Municipality of Umm Al Quwain is closely following all the preparations made by the various sectors in the municipality to prevent the accumulation of rainwater in the streets and to ensure the safety of the public and to preserve the aesthetic appearance of the emirate. He pointed out that the municipality has carried out a number of campaigns to clean the openings of rainwater drainage networks throughout the emirate. And carry out the necessary maintenance work for pumps, water extraction mechanisms and equipment so that they are fully prepared and ready to deal immediately in the event of any accumulations of rain in the emirate.

He added that if any reports are received, the competent authorities assess the situation and direct teams to the areas affected by the water accumulation and work to remove the water accumulations as quickly as possible. Muhammad called on the residents of the emirate not to hesitate and to communicate directly with the department through the communication channels and the toll-free number 800898 to provide immediate assistance and go directly. For the required places.

Dubai Municipality deals with 180 reports

Dubai Municipality received more than 180 reports to deal with the repercussions of the rain yesterday, and confirmed that its field teams began dealing with the repercussions of the rain wave that the emirate witnessed, according to a plan that relied on advance preparation 48 hours before the rain event occurred, according to data from the National Center of Meteorology, and immediate dealing. During the wave and after it ended, more than 50 tankers were distributed to withdraw water. It explained that it has provided field work teams, whose mission is immediate follow-up and processing of emergency reports, and asked the public to report areas witnessing water puddles via the municipality application, WhatsApp, or by calling 800900.

The municipality confirmed that the infrastructure represented by the rainwater drainage network that it designed and implemented succeeded in confronting the rain wave without any water accumulations occurring, especially as it worked to upgrade the old rainwater drainage network to become as efficient and capable as the new networks.

Exercise caution

Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, appealed to drivers to exercise caution and caution on the roads, given the rainy weather conditions prevailing in the country during this period. He called on drivers to follow all preventive measures, fully adhere to traffic laws and regulations, reduce speeds, and leave a distance. Sufficient safety in these circumstances. Do not be distracted by anything other than the road. Do not take the risk of going down to the valleys for the purpose of photographing or chasing the rain, as it is extremely dangerous. He warned against showing off and driving vehicles recklessly and recklessly.

He stressed the necessity of using warning signals in the event of a vehicle breakdown while working to move it outside the right of way and not obstructing traffic or causing traffic accidents, as well as not using the warning lights (the four side signals) except in the case of an emergency stop, warning that using these signals While the vehicle is moving, the driver is deprived of the ability to use it in extreme emergencies, and to use it to determine his direction of travel at the same time.

He noted the need to exercise caution and reduce speed on external roads, in addition to ensuring the safety of all parts of the vehicle, including its engine, tires, brakes, wipers, and lighting, in addition to not stopping suddenly without giving the indication indicating that, with the importance of leaving a sufficient distance behind the vehicle. The one in front, and adherence to using a seat belt, and not using phones for photography or being busy other than the road, adhering to the route and not changing the route except in cases of necessity, and slowing down speed and paying attention at turns, in low-lying areas, and on open roads, due to the possibility of water puddles forming.