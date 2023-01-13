The National Center of Meteorology expected that tomorrow the weather will witness continued chances of rain in some coastal areas, western islands and the sea, pointing out that temperatures tend to rise gradually, while winds will be northwesterly light to moderate in speed, sometimes brisk, ranging from 10 to 25 km. / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is medium waves, sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that Sunday’s weather remains partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times with the possibility of light rain falling on some coastal areas and islands, while the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate, sometimes brisk, ranging from 10 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km / h on the sea, which is medium waves, sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that the weather for next Monday will remain partially cloudy in general, and sometimes cloudy on the coasts and islands, indicating that the winds will be northeasterly, light to moderate, brisk at times, ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at sea. Which is light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather for next Tuesday will become humid in the morning with the possibility of light fog formation in some inland and coastal areas, which will change to partly cloudy in general and sometimes cloudy in the west at night, with the possibility of rain, noting that another rise in temperatures will occur.