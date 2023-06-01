The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that there is no impact on the country from the possible tropical state that will form in the south of the Arabian Sea at the end of next week.

The center said, in today’s report on the possible tropical state in the Arabian Sea, “Some numerical models indicate that a tropical state may form in the south of the Arabian Sea at the end of next week, and there are still differences between the numerical models in expectations of the location, timing and course of the situation, due to the length of the period and the change of data.” for each numerical model.

The National Center of Meteorology appealed to everyone to follow the bulletins and reports issued by it and not to circulate rumors, stressing that it follows the situation around the clock and continues to provide everyone with the latest developments.