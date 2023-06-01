The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that there is no impact on the country from the possible tropical state that will form in the south of the Arabian Sea at the end of next week.

The center said in a report issued today about the possible tropical state in the Arabian Sea: “Some numerical models indicate the possibility of a tropical state forming in the south of the Arabian Sea at the end of next week, and there are still differences between the numerical models in expectations of the location, timing and course of the situation, due to the length of the period and the change data for each numerical model.

The National Center of Meteorology appealed to everyone to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the center and not to circulate rumors, stressing that it follows the situation around the clock and continues to provide everyone with the latest developments.