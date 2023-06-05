The National Center of Meteorology stated that weather forecasts indicate the possibility of a tropical state forming in the south of the Arabian Sea at the end of this week, stressing that there will be no impact on the country during this week in the event of its formation.

He said that some numerical models still indicate the possibility of a tropical state forming in the south of the Arabian Sea at the end of this week, as there are still differences between the numerical models in expectations of the location, timing and path of the state, while some of these models indicate the formation of a tropical depression on the eighth of June at the southern coasts. West of India, then moves to the north of the Arabian Sea towards the Indian and Pakistani coasts, while other numerical models indicate the formation of a weak tropical depression south of the Arabian Sea towards the west at Socotra Island. The center confirmed that it is following the situation around the clock, and continues to provide the latest developments, calling on everyone to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the center, and not to circulate rumors. In addition, the National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear east and south in the afternoon, and winds are light to moderate in speed. He also expected that the wind movement would be southeasterly to northeasterly from 10 to 20, reaching 30 km / h, and the weather in the Arabian Gulf would be light, and the first tide would occur at 14:52, the second tide at 01:28, and the first tide at 1:28 p.m. 08:23, and the second carrot at 19:07.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, and the first tide occurs at 11:07, the second tide at 21:58, the first tide at 16:49, and the second tide at 04:46.