The National Center of Meteorology informed “Emirates Today” that the effect of the weather condition on the country, resulting from the passage of an extension of a surface depression from the southwest with an extension of an upper depression from the north accompanied by an air current from the west and a cold and moist air mass in the upper layers of the atmosphere, during today, Friday, Provided that the severity of the situation gradually decreases, starting tomorrow, Saturday, so that the chance of rain will be in some northern and eastern coastal areas during the day.

Today, the country witnessed a state of atmospheric instability, during which the weather remained partly cloudy to cloudy, and it was interspersed with some cumulus clouds accompanied by rain of varying intensity with lightning and thunder sometimes in separate areas, as Al Sela witnessed heavy rain with hail, according to the National Center of Meteorology. While the areas of “Global Village (Dubai), Shahama Road, Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Truck Road (Abu Dhabi)” witnessed heavy rains, while the areas of “Dadna, Al-Souda, Al-Qaryah, Murbah, Qarat, Al-Bidiyah, Sharm, Al-Blida, Al-Bathna (In Fujairah)”, and “Al-Faqa’a in Al-Ain, Tel Mereb, Liwa Road, Madinat Zayed, Asab-Hamim Road, Baynunah in Al Dhafra Region” moderate rains.

The center reported that light rain fell on the areas of “Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street, Al Ittihad Street, Al Safa Street, Arabian Ranches, Al Mamzar, and separate areas of Dubai, as well as Mukhayriz, Ghayathi, Umm Al Ashtan, Muzaira’a, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Street towards the port in Al Dhafra region.” As well as Kalba, Al-Rafisah Dam in Sharjah / Wahafarah, Al-Waraiah, Al-Haniyah, Al-Aqah, Al-Faqeet, Marashid, Fujairah Corniche, Al-Faseel in Fujairah) / Abu Al-Abyad Island, Musaffah (Abu Dhabi) / Al-Qu’a, Nahil (Al-Ain)”

Light rain also fell on “The Palm Island, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport / Hatta in Dubai, Sharjah International Airport, separate areas of Sharjah, Khorfakkan, the cloud rest area, Al Madam Sharjah, the industrial area, Al Waqan, Al Shuwaib, Green Mubazzarah, Jabal Hafeet, Al Dhaher, Zakher, Al Maqam, Al Sarooj, Falaj Hazaa, Al Amerah, Al Hayer, Abu Samra in Al Ain, and separate areas of Ajman, Al Farfar, in Dibba Al Fujairah, Wadi Al Qour in Ras Al Khaimah, and Bu Hasa, Guard Al Jazeera Borders, in the city of Zayed, and Jebel Dhanna in Ruwais, and Ghamisah in the port (Al Dhafra region), in addition to Al Ajban, Razeen, Al Hudayriat, on Abu Dhabi Island, and Mohammed bin Zayed City, Al Ain – Abu Dhabi Road towards Al Khatim, Al Shawamekh, Rabdan, Khalifa City, Shakhbout City, Al Reem Island, Al Falah Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Bateen Airport (Abu Dhabi).