The National Center of Meteorology announced that the country will continue to be affected by a surface depression extending from the Red Sea, with an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere accompanied by an air current from the west and a cold air mass with clouds flowing from the west, interspersed with cumulus clouds over separate areas, accompanied by rainfall, with Drop in temperature.

The center reported that the surface depression that the country is witnessing began to deepen since yesterday in the upper layers of the atmosphere, and continues throughout the day, as the amounts of clouds increase and are interspersed with cumulus clouds in various areas, especially the northern, eastern and coastal areas, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity and the clouds gradually decrease as of… From today’s night hours, the weather tomorrow will become partly cloudy with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east, with the possibility of rain, while the winds will be north-easterly, light to moderate speed, and active to strong at times, especially with the clouds, and will be causing dust and dirt, and the sea will be light to moderate. The waves are sometimes rough in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The Center expected that today’s weather would be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, interspersed with some cumulus clouds accompanied by rain falling on various areas, with a drop in temperatures, while it will become humid at night until tomorrow morning in some coastal and inland areas, pointing out that the winds will be southerly. Light to moderate easterly to northeasterly speed, active to sometimes strong with clouds, and it raises dust and dirt, leading to low horizontal visibility. Its speed ranges from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 55 km/h on the sea, which has moderate waves, turbulent. Sometimes with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, with a chance of cumulus clouds forming over some northern, eastern and coastal areas, accompanied by rain, and it will become humid at night until Sunday morning over some coastal and inland areas with the possibility of light fog forming, especially to the west, while winds become northeasterly. Light to moderate northwesterly, sometimes active with clouds, causing dust and dirt, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center reported that Sunday’s weather will remain partly cloudy in general, with a chance of cumulus clouds forming that may be accompanied by rain falling on some eastern regions, and it will be humid at night until Monday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming over some inland regions, while the winds will remain northeasterly to northwesterly. Light to moderate speed, sometimes active, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman. The Center indicated that the weather next Monday will be partly cloudy in general, with a chance of cumulus clouds forming in some eastern regions, which may be accompanied by rain, while the winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate, active at times, and their speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h. S, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.