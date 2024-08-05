The National Center of Meteorology expects the UAE to be affected by weather conditions in the coming days, with a chance of rain falling in some areas of the country, especially in the east and south, at long intervals.

The center explained that the region is affected during this period by the extension of the orbital convergence zone (ITCZ) and its movement towards the country with the advance of surface depressions from the south and upper depressions from the east, accompanied by the flow of clouds towards the region and the country.

He stated that the expected weather from Monday to Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy in most parts of the country, with a chance of rain in some areas of the country, especially in the east and south, at distant intervals.

He pointed out that the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, sometimes turning into northwesterly winds, light to moderate in speed and sometimes active, especially with cumulus clouds, causing dust and dirt to rise, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility.

He pointed out that the waves will be light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and light to moderate, sometimes turbulent, on Tuesday in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center confirmed that it is monitoring the situation around the clock and will continue to provide the public with the latest developments. It called on everyone to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the center and not to circulate rumours.