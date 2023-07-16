The National Center of Meteorology said that the second half of this July is witnessing a rise in temperatures, as the region and the country are affected by the extension of thermal depressions, the most important of which is the seasonal India depression, which works to raise temperatures, explaining that the eastern and southern mountainous regions of the country are exposed to the formation of cumulus clouds, Where these clouds develop due to mountains, a rise in temperatures, and rain in the afternoon.

He stated that some regions of the country are also affected during this month, especially in the second half of it, by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is accompanied by the formation of some cumulus clouds sometimes raining, noting that the cycle of land and sea breezes plays an important role during this month, as the country is affected Southeasterly winds at night and morning, and northerly winds during the day. The country is also sometimes affected by active southerly winds, especially during the morning period that may stir up dust, just as the northwestern winds are active sometimes and are laden and dusty. The center reported that the relative humidity increases on some days during the early morning period over some areas, and fog or light mist may form on some few days during the month.