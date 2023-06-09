The National Center of Meteorology announced that the tropical state in the Arabian Sea, “Peppergui”, is still classified as a “first-class hurricane”, reaffirming that there will be no impact on the country during the next five days.

In a report, the center stated that the current situation of the tropical state in the Arabian Sea is “Peppergui”, a first-class hurricane, centered in the middle of the Arabian Sea at latitude 15.0 north and longitude 66.3, and the wind speed around the center ranges from 135 to 145 km / h, with formations of Cumulus rain clouds around the depression.

The center stated that through numerical models and reports issued by the Regional Hurricane Monitoring Center, the strength of the first-degree hurricane is expected to continue during the next 24 hours, and its path will be towards the north-northeast of the Arabian Sea, where the wind speed ranges around the center from 140-155 km / h and the speed of movement Hurricane 4 km / h.