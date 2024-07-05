The National Center of Meteorology expects temperatures to gradually rise today, with scattered areas of the country, especially in the western region and some coastal areas, being affected by the movement of dust coming from the eastern region towards the southern Arabian Gulf, until next Monday, especially in the western region and some coastal areas.

The center urged members of society, especially the elderly and those suffering from asthma and respiratory diseases, to follow preventive measures and wear masks in areas affected by dust to protect themselves from any health complications. It also called on drivers to take caution on the roads due to the low horizontal visibility in a number of areas of the country, due to dust and dirt, stressing the importance of drivers following the instructions of traffic departments regarding driving on roads, especially external roads, and not speeding and leaving a safe distance between vehicles.

The National Center of Meteorology issued a circular containing general messages to raise awareness among individuals, including mechanisms for dealing with dust waves and sandstorms in the event of their occurrence, whether proactively or during their spread. It included six preventive measures that individuals must adhere to inside the home, including “following weather bulletins, official media, and social media sites, ensuring that windows are installed and closed tightly, securing volatile objects (in the event of expected strong winds), ensuring that equipment in the home yard is secured from flying due to any storm, not allowing children to play outside the home, and ensuring that vehicles are parked in a safe place.”

The awareness messages also identified four measures that individuals must adhere to if they are outside the home during dust and strong winds, including “the necessity of being in a safe place and informing family members of this place, the necessity of covering the nose and mouth with a mask or wet tissues, and wearing glasses to protect the eyes, in addition to avoiding standing under tall trees, as well as avoiding staying in open spaces, especially if the person suffers from allergies, asthma, or any chest infections.”

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the country is currently affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the east, and a surface high pressure system from the west, accompanied by a weak low pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere. It noted that today’s weather will be clear to partly cloudy at times, with a rise in temperatures, while the winds will be southwesterly, turning to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, and their speed will range between 10 and 20 km/h, and may reach 35 km/h at sea, which will be lightly waved in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center reported that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with the appearance of dust laden from the west and north of the Arabian Gulf, especially in the western and coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northwesterly and northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging between 10 and 20 km/h, and may reach 30 km/h on the sea, which will be light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather next Monday would be partly cloudy and humid in the morning in some coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog forming, noting the continued appearance of dust raised from the west and north of the Arabian Gulf, especially in the western, coastal and eastern regions.

The center stated that the winds will be southeasterly to northwesterly, and northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, and their speed will range between 10 and 25 km/h, and may reach 40 km/h on the sea, which will be light in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather next Tuesday will be clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, and sometimes active to cause dust and dirt, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, and may reach 40 km/h at sea, which will be moderate to light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

8 Preventive Tips

The National Center of Meteorology has issued eight preventive tips for drivers in areas expected to be affected by dust, including “following weather forecasts on the radio, avoiding sand dunes on exposed external roads (as winds are active and cause large amounts of dust to be carried in the street), driving slowly to avoid confusing yourself and others, closing the vehicle’s air conditioning vent, reducing speed and not overtaking other vehicles, leaving sufficient distance between vehicles, not using warning signals except to warn, and if visibility is zero, it is preferable to leave the main road to a side road if possible.”