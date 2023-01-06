The National Center of Meteorology confirmed the region’s continued exposure to a surface depression, accompanied by an extension of an depression in the upper atmosphere, expecting that today’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with heavy rains falling on separate areas, especially on the coastal, northern and eastern regions, while the winds will be Northeasterly to northwesterly, moderate to brisk, sometimes strong, with clouds, ranging in speed from 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 55 km/h at sea, which is medium waves, sometimes turbulent with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Arabian Sea. Amman.

The center indicated that tomorrow the weather will become partly cloudy in general, and sometimes cloudy in some coastal and northern areas, with the continuation of the chance of rain during the day, and it becomes humid at night until next Monday morning in the coastal and inland areas, while the winds will become northwesterly light to moderate speed, brisk. Sometimes, its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent, to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he pointed out that the weather next Monday will remain partially cloudy in general, becoming humid at night until Tuesday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some internal areas, while the winds will remain northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes brisk, and their speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which becomes light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather next Tuesday will be partly cloudy in general, becoming cloudy over some northern and eastern regions at night, with the possibility of rain on Wednesday morning, while the winds will become southeasterly to southwesterly light to moderate speed, turning to active northwesterly at night sometimes. Its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves, gradually turbulent at night in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

For its part, the Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi called on vehicle drivers to drive cautiously during periods of rain and fog formation, stressing the importance of reducing speed as much as possible, leaving a space for greater spacing between vehicles on the road, and using fog lighting, because its performance It is better than regular lamps, because of its low position and its forward and downward direction, i.e. towards the ground, as far as possible.

Abu Dhabi Police also called on drivers to adhere to safe driving on internal and external roads during rain and expected weather fluctuations, pointing out the need for road users to follow the weather before moving the vehicle, reduce road speeds and leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles.

And she stressed the seriousness of drivers not adhering to the specified speed shown on the signs and electronic road signs, and also called on owners of heavy vehicles, trucks and buses, company owners and distribution officials to alert drivers and educate them to adhere to safe driving during heavy rains, stop at the nearest exit, and strengthen preventive measures to avoid accidents in such cases. These weather conditions, for everyone’s safety.

The current month of January is characterized by a decrease in temperatures, as the weather is cold during the day, and sometimes very cold during the night in general, and this is due to the region being affected by the extension of the air elevation stationed over Siberia, where cold air rushes towards the Arabian Peninsula and the surrounding area.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the region is affected during this month by a number of air depressions that pass over the Mediterranean Sea, as it continues to advance eastward, sometimes deviating towards the Arabian Gulf region, and at other times affected by the extension of the Red Sea depression, and sometimes the presence of depressions is associated with a cold air mass accompanying a depression. Upper air, which leads to instability in weather conditions, as clouds multiply over the country from time to time, with rain falling in different areas.