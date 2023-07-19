The National Center of Meteorology revealed to “Emirates Today” the reasons for the increase in individuals’ feelings of extreme heat and heat stress during recent days, especially in the noon and night hours, as it confirmed that this feeling is not due to a rise in temperature in the first place, but rather is a result of high levels of humidity coming from the east with India’s seasonal depression, with a stillness in the wind movement, which caused a feeling of heat and heat exhaustion during the last period.

The center advised all individuals, especially those working in open areas, to take into account the need to drink plenty of water and fluids to compensate for increased sweating, while taking care to avoid direct exposure to the sun at noon, and to wear cotton clothes, praising the measures taken by the UAE to protect individuals, especially workers, from heat stress during the summer, foremost of which is the decision to ban performing work under the sun in open areas during the noon period.

The center explained that the summer temperature classification in the world in general differs from one place to another or from one country to another, as the weather of a region such as the Arabian Gulf in the summer is not similar to the weather in European countries, some of whose countries are now greatly affected by heat waves that are higher than usual, as a result of pressure distributions coming from North and Central Africa extending over southern and central Europe.

The center stated that the UAE and the Arab Gulf region are affected during the summer by a source of heating, which is a hot air mass accompanying the seasonal India depression coming from northern India and Pakistan, passing through Iran, Kuwait, Iraq and the Arabian Peninsula, as well as extending to the north of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Greece, pointing out that the arrival of this mass to the Empty Quarter (which is naturally hot during this period of summer), increases its heat and then raises temperatures in general.