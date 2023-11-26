The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning.
Meteorology explained that Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) recorded 10.3 degrees Celsius at 06:45 UAE local time.
#lowest_temperature This morning, 10.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in the country in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 06:45 UAE local time.#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 10.3 °C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 06:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/Ehj9VetQHe
– National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) November 26, 2023
#Meteorology #reveals #lowest #temperature #recorded #country #today