The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning.
The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 20.6 degrees Celsius in Rukna (Al Ain) at 06:00 local time in the UAE. According to the official account of the National Center of Meteorology on the X platform.
#lowest_temperature The temperature recorded in the country this morning was 20.6 degrees Celsius in Rukna (Al Ain) at 06:00 local time in the UAE.#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 20.6°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 06:00 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/WAyFXadfxn
— National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) September 25, 2024
