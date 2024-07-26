The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country today: 22.9 degrees Celsius in Rukna (Al Ain) at 05:15 local UAE time.

#lowest_temperature This morning, the country recorded 22.9 degrees Celsius in Rukna (Al Ain) at 05:15 local time in the UAE.#The_lowest_temperature Recorded over the country today morning is 22.9°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 05:15 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/gUpP4VWj4s — National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) July 26, 2024