The National Weather Service revealed that the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 10.8 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 05:15 UAE local time.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 10.8 °C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 05:15 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/3pJ9q3L43q
– National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) December 3, 2023
