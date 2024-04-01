The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning.
The Meteorology Department said through its official account on the
#less_ The temperature recorded in the country this morning was 11.6 degrees Celsius in Ruknah (Al Ain) at 05:45 UAE local time.#The_lowest_temperature Recorded over the country today morning was 11.6°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 05:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/TkYhv7pKgA
– National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) April 1, 2024
