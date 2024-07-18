The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning.

The Meteorology Department explained that the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was: 25.6 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 05:30 and Jebel Mebrah (Ras Al Khaimah) at 06:00 local time in the UAE.