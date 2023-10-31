The stations of the National Seismic Network of the National Center of Meteorology recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 – Richter in the Fiji Islands, today at 15:10, corresponding to 10/31/2023 according to the local time of the UAE.

