The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be humid with the possibility of fog or light mist formation over some inland and coastal areas, then it will become partly cloudy and clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon that may be cumulus.

He also expected it to be cloudy at times, especially from the west with the possibility of rain, pointing out that the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, brisk at times, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35. km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will remain humid in some northern regions, and partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially in the east, with the possibility of light rain continuing during the day, while the winds will be northwesterly and westerly turning to northeasterly, light to moderate speed and active at times, and their speed ranges from 10 to 10. 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which remains light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that the weather next Monday will be wet in some northern regions, becoming clear to partly cloudy, and clouds will appear east in the afternoon, pointing to a rise in temperatures, while the winds will become southeast to northeast, light to moderate in speed, and their speed ranges from 10 to 20. km/h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he stated that the weather next Tuesday will be clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, then it will become cloudy in some western regions, with the possibility of light rain, while the winds will remain southeast to northeast, light to moderate, sometimes brisk, with a speed ranging from 10 to 20 km/h. Q, up to 35 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

According to the center, the month of April is characterized by the difference and speed of changing atmospheric pressure distributions in the lower layers of the atmosphere, which leads to rapid changes in weather conditions, pointing out that the sun continues its apparent movement towards the north during this month, heading to the Tropic of Cancer, where temperatures rise. Gradually over most regions of the country, and average temperatures increase during April compared to March by 3 to 5 degrees.

The center pointed out that the effect of the Siberian air rise weakens during this month as well. The region is also affected by the passage of extensions of air depressions in the upper and surface layers of the atmosphere from west to east, such as the extension of the Red Sea depression from the west or the extension of a depression from the east. The percentage of humidity in the air is low during this month compared to March, especially with the second half of it, although opportunities remain for fog and light mist to form in separate areas, especially during the first half of it, and its occurrence is less frequent in the second half.

According to the center, the average temperature over the country during this month ranged between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius, with the average maximum temperature between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius, and the average minimum temperature between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius.