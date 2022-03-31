The National Center of Meteorology reported that the month of Ramadan this year comes in the month of April, and this period is within the first transitional period (spring) between the winter and summer seasons. Relatively hot to hot in the second half of it, moderate to gentle heat in general over the country during the night and at dawn hours.

The center stated, in a climatic overview of the weather of the month of Ramadan, that “the number of hours from dawn to sunset at the beginning of the month reaches approximately 13 hours and 46 minutes at the beginning of the period and increases gradually with the progress of the days of Ramadan, reaching approximately 14 hours and 30 minutes at the end of the month.” This depends on the city of Abu Dhabi and its suburbs, and the period may increase or decrease by a few minutes, whether at the beginning of the month or the end of the month, depending on the location.



