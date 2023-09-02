The National Center of Meteorology expected that today’s weather will be clear to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east, accompanied by rain in the afternoon, becoming wet at night until tomorrow morning with the possibility of fog or light fog forming on some Coastal and inland areas, while the winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times to cause dust and dirt, and the sea will be light waves in the Arabian Gulf and medium to light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow will remain fair to partly cloudy and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming east and south that may be accompanied by afternoon rain, with a rise in temperatures, becoming wet at night until Monday morning with the chance of fog or mist formation. Light on some coastal and inland areas, especially the western ones, noting that the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times to cause dust during the day, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h at sea. The waves will be light to medium at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He confirmed that Monday’s weather remains fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds appear on the eastern coast, with the possibility of some clouds forming east and south that may be cumulus cumulus in the afternoon, becoming wet at night until Tuesday morning, with the chance of fog or light mist forming in some western regions, while The wind is southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h at sea, which is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Oman Sea.

The center indicated that the weather for next Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast, then it will become wet at night until next Wednesday morning, with the opportunity for fog or light fog to form in some coastal and inland areas, especially western ones, while the winds will be southeasterly, becoming northwest and northerly. Light to moderate easterly speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather next Wednesday will be clear to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast, and some cumulus clouds may appear in the east in the afternoon, becoming humid at night until Thursday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some western regions, while the winds will be southerly. Southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, active at times during the day causing dust, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.