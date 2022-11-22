The National Center of Meteorology stated that the surface depression that the country is affected by is moving from the east towards the west, so that the rest of the regions will be affected by it. From the day after tomorrow.

The center informed «Emirates Today» that the state of heavy rains witnessed by separate regions of the country, due to the state being affected by a surface depression from the east, accompanied by a cold air mass and an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which led to a state of instability in the eastern and northern regions. .

The center stated that the rains began today in the east of the country in Fujairah and the eastern coast, and then gradually extended, reaching the emirates of Sharjah and Dubai, which witnessed heavy rains of varying intensity in some areas.

And the center expected that the weather tomorrow would be partly cloudy in general to cloudy at times, with the formation of some cumulus clouds, especially to the east and north, and extend over some inland and coastal areas, accompanied by rain, becoming wet at night until tomorrow morning over some western interior areas, while the winds will be Southeasterly turning to northeasterly and northwesterly, light to moderate speed, active at times, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium, waves may sometimes be turbulent with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of Amman