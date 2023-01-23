Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)
The National Center of Meteorology expected rain of varying intensity in separate areas from today until next Friday, as the country will be affected by a weather condition. The weather today will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times in separate areas, with a chance of rain, especially in some eastern, coastal and western regions.
The center indicated that the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, with a speed of 10 to 25 km per hour.
The center also expected that the weather for tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general and sometimes cloudy in separate areas, with a chance of rain, and the wind will be easterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, with a speed of 10 to 25 reaching 40 km / h, and for The sea will be medium waves, turbulent at times, especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of Oman.
While the expected weather for Wednesday will be partially cloudy in general and cloudy at times in separate areas, with a chance of rain, and the movement of winds will be easterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, brisk at times, with a speed of 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/hr..and the sea will be medium. The waves are turbulent sometimes, especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of Oman.
According to the center’s report: The country is affected by the passage of a surface depression from the southwest, with an upper depression extending from the north, accompanied by an air current from the west and a cold and moist air mass in the upper layers of the atmosphere.
#Meteorology #rain #expected #country #today #Friday
Leave a Reply