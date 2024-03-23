The National Center of Meteorology reported that the upper air depression that is affecting the country during the current period begins to deepen from today, until the day after tomorrow, Tuesday, indicating that this period is witnessing an increase in clouds over separate areas, interspersed with some cumulus clouds, and accompanied by rainfall. Light to moderate in scattered areas, and sometimes heavy at intervals with lightning and thunder at times.

It is expected that there will be a drop in temperatures, followed by a gradual decline in the amount of clouds starting next Tuesday, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, turning to northwesterly, moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong, especially with the clouds, and they will raise dust and dust, leading to a decrease in visibility. Horizontal, while the sea is light to medium waves, it becomes turbulent to very turbulent at times from Sunday in the Arabian Gulf, and it becomes turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman at times, especially with cumulonimbus clouds.

For two days, the country has been affected by a surface depression extending from the southwest, accompanied by humid southeasterly winds, with an extension of an upper air depression, bringing with it an air current from the northwest with different amounts of clouds flowing from the west and southwest.

The center also expected today's weather to be partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times in some coastal and western areas, with a continued chance of rain falling at intervals, while the winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate speed, active at times, causing dust.

He pointed out that the weather tomorrow will remain partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times in separate areas, with a chance of rain falling at intervals, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, and active to strong speed at times, and will be causing dust and dirt, leading to a decrease in the range. Horizontal visibility, especially at sea.

He pointed out that the weather next Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in separate areas, with rain falling in some areas, especially the northern, eastern and western interior during the day, with a noticeable drop in temperatures.