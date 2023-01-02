The National Center of Meteorology stated that the current month of January is characterized by a decrease in temperatures, as the weather is cold during the day and sometimes very cold during the night in general, due to the region being affected by the extension of the air elevation stationed over Siberia, where cold air rushes towards the Arabian Peninsula and the region. surrounding.

The center stated that the region is also affected during this month by a number of air depressions that pass over the Mediterranean Sea, as it continues to advance eastward, sometimes deviating towards the Arabian Gulf region, and at other times affected by the extension of the Red Sea depression, and sometimes the presence of these depressions is associated with a cold air mass. Accompanying an upper depression, it leads to instability in weather conditions, as clouds multiply over the country from time to time, with rain falling in different areas.

He pointed out that during this month the country witnesses a remarkable activity of the northwest winds sometimes (called the north winds), which stir sand and dust in the internal areas, especially the open ones. These winds also lead to a significant rise in sea waves, while the relative humidity increases, especially in the early morning as a result For the passage of moderate air masses over the Gulf waters towards the country, which creates the opportunity for light and dense fog to form, and the incidence of fog increases over the interior regions more than the coastal regions.

The center noted that the average temperature during the current month of January ranged between 16.4 and 20.0 degrees Celsius, with the average maximum temperature between 21.3 and 25.7 degrees Celsius, and the average minimum temperature between 11.6 and 15.1 degrees Celsius. The temperature recorded over the country during this month was 36.0 degrees Celsius in some regions, such as Assab in 1991, in Al-Hayer in 1983, and Al-Fouah in 1983, while the lowest temperature was recorded in “Rukna” in 2021, and it reached -2 ​​degrees Celsius below zero.