The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the region will be affected until next Tuesday by a surface depression extending from east to west, accompanied by an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, leading to the flow of moist air masses from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of ​​Oman towards the region and the country, and with the presence of mountains and high temperatures working on Some local cumulus clouds with rain over some areas, especially in the eastern and southern regions of the country.

The center pointed out that there is an opportunity for cumulus clouds to form, accompanied by rainfall of different intensities, and may be accompanied by lightning and thunder in some eastern regions and the Al Ain region and its south, and extends to some internal regions of the country.

And he noted that the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate in speed and active to strong at times, especially with cumulus clouds that raise dust and dirt that lead to low horizontal visibility, while the sea is light to medium waves, the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.