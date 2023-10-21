The National Center of Meteorology explained that the current tropical storm is centered in the south of the Arabian Sea, southeast of Socotra Island, at latitude 10.1 north and longitude 58.8 east. The wind speed around the center ranges from 75 to 90 km/h, about 600 kilometers east-southeast of Socotra Island, with formations present. Various clouds, interspersed with cumulus rain clouds, and the sea is very turbulent.

The center indicated that there is an indirect impact on the country due to the flow of moisture from the Arabian Sea into the eastern and southern regions, which creates the opportunity for the formation of some cumulus clouds that may be accompanied by rainfall.

It is expected, through numerical models and reports issued by the Regional Hurricane Monitoring Center, that movement will continue to the west and northwest, and the tropical storm will deepen into a first-class tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, with wind speeds ranging between 100-145 km/hour, accompanied by cloud cover interspersed with clouds. Rainy Cumulus.