The National Center of Meteorology expects today’s weather to be humid, with the possibility of light fog forming in the morning over some inland and coastal areas, becoming partly cloudy at times with the chance of some cumulonimbus clouds forming accompanied by rain falling over some coastal, northern and eastern areas, pointing out that temperatures tend to rise gradually. .

The center indicated that the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, sometimes active, causing dust, and their speed ranges between 10 and 20 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light and medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The Center reported that the weather tomorrow will remain humid in the morning in some inland and coastal areas, and will become partly cloudy at times, with the continued chance of some cumulus clouds forming, and the possibility of rain falling in some coastal and western areas. He pointed out that the winds become northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate at times, causing dust, and their speed ranges between 10 and 20 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light and medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that Tuesday’s weather will remain partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming, accompanied by rain falling on some eastern and western regions, while the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, light to moderate speed, active at times, and their speed ranges between 10 and 20 km. /h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light to moderate waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that next Wednesday’s weather would be partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming, accompanied by rain falling on some eastern and western regions, indicating that the winds would be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, with light to moderate speeds, active at times, causing dust, and their speeds would range. Between 10 and 20 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light to moderate waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

In recent days, the country has witnessed a state of instability in weather conditions as a result of the passage of an air depression accompanied by cumulonimbus clouds, which led to rain of varying intensity falling in all parts of the country, accompanied by hail, lightning and thunder.