The National Center of Meteorology announced that the tropical state in the Arabian Sea, “Peppergui”, is still classified as a “first-class hurricane”, reaffirming that there will be no impact on the country during the next five days.

The center stated in a report issued today that the cyclone is concentrated in the middle of the eastern Arabian Sea at latitude 17.0 north and longitude 67.5, and the wind speed around the center ranges from 135 to 150 km per hour, with formations of cumulus rain clouds around the depression.

He explained that through numerical models and reports issued by the Regional Hurricane Monitoring Center, a first-degree tropical cyclone is expected to continue during the next 12 hours, then deepen to a second-degree in the night hours until early morning, then weaken to a first-degree tomorrow morning and turn north. The Arabian Sea, where the wind speed ranges around the center from 140 – 165 km / h, and the speed of the hurricane is 7 km / h.