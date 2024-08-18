The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in some eastern and southern areas, and may be cumulus clouds..
The center stated in its daily bulletin that the winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt, and are southeasterly to northeasterly / 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h..
The Arabian Gulf will be light to medium waves, and may be rough at times. The first high tide will occur at 14:00, the second at 00:28, the first low tide at 18:04, and the second at 07:54. .
The Sea of Oman will be light to medium waves and may be rough at times. The first high tide will occur at 09:49, the second at 21:11, the first low tide at 15:47, and the second at 03:43. .
Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:
City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity
Abu Dhabi 43 34 60 20
Dubai 41 33 70 40
Sharjah 41 33 70 30
Ajman 40 33 70 35
Umm Al Quwain 41 32 70 40
Ras Al Khaimah 40 33 70 45
Fujairah 34 30 95 60
Eye 44 32 60 30
Liwa 44 33 50 30
Al Ruwais 44 34 80 30
Goods 42 33 80 50
Dalma 38 34 80 60
Greater Tunb 38 32 70 50
Little Tunb 38 32 70 50
Abu Musa 37 33 75 60
