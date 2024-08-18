The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in some eastern and southern areas, and may be cumulus clouds..

The center stated in its daily bulletin that the winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt, and are southeasterly to northeasterly / 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h..

The Arabian Gulf will be light to medium waves, and may be rough at times. The first high tide will occur at 14:00, the second at 00:28, the first low tide at 18:04, and the second at 07:54. .

The Sea of ​​Oman will be light to medium waves and may be rough at times. The first high tide will occur at 09:49, the second at 21:11, the first low tide at 15:47, and the second at 03:43. .

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 43 34 60 20

Dubai 41 33 70 40

Sharjah 41 33 70 30

Ajman 40 33 70 35

Umm Al Quwain 41 32 70 40

Ras Al Khaimah 40 33 70 45

Fujairah 34 30 95 60

Eye 44 32 60 30

Liwa 44 33 50 30

Al Ruwais 44 34 80 30

Goods 42 33 80 50

Dalma 38 34 80 60

Greater Tunb 38 32 70 50

Little Tunb 38 32 70 50

Abu Musa 37 33 75 60