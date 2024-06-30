The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is currently affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the east, accompanied by an extension of a weak low pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere, noting that the weather today will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in the east and south, and the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust, and their speed will range between 10 and 25 km/h, and may reach 40 km/h, on the sea, which will be light in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman at times.

The center expected that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in the east and south, with a gradual rise in temperatures, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust, and their speed will range between 10 and 25 km/h, and may reach 40 km/h, on the sea, which will be light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather next Tuesday will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in the east and south, and will become humid at night until Wednesday morning in some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust, and their speed will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h at sea, which will be light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that the weather next Wednesday will be dusty to partly cloudy, with a drop in temperatures, especially on the coasts, while the winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, becoming active to strong at times, and causing dust and dirt, especially at sea, and their speed will range between 15 and 25 km/h, reaching 45 km/h at sea, which will be light to medium waves and gradually become turbulent in the morning in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.

According to the center, the region will be affected in the coming period by the extension of a number of thermal depressions, the most important of which is the seasonal Indian depression, which raises temperatures, due to the presence of the eastern mountains. Some areas of the country are also affected by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is accompanied by the formation of some cumulonimbus clouds that sometimes rain, in addition to the continued effects of the “land and sea breeze cycle”, as the country witnesses southeasterly winds at night and in the morning, and northerly winds during the day.

The country is sometimes affected by active southern winds, especially during the morning, which may raise dust. The northwesterly winds are sometimes active and loaded with dust, while the relative humidity increases on some days in the early morning in some areas, and mist or light mist may form on some days.