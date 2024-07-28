The National Center of Meteorology reported that today’s weather will be clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times, noting a drop in temperatures, while the winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to stir up dust and dirt, which may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and their speed will range from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be rough to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves at times in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing on the mountains in the afternoon, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust, and their speed will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be light to medium waves that may be turbulent at times in the west during the day in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves that may be turbulent at times at night in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather on Tuesday will remain clear to partly cloudy at times, with the appearance of low clouds on the eastern coast, noting the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain, while the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust, and their speed will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be light in the Arabian Gulf and turbulent to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.